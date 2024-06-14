Toosii Brings Immaculate Vibes To His Latest Single "Where You Been"

BYAlexander Cole243 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
1.86.0-2VSKLC2UZ4ZJDLKL3J3MHCAXQU.0.1-51.86.0-2VSKLC2UZ4ZJDLKL3J3MHCAXQU.0.1-5
Toosii has been extremely consistent with his releases.

New York artist Toosii has been delivering a plethora of dope tracks and projects over the years. Overall, he is an artist who is dynamic and versatile. He can pretty well take on any style, and he pulls it off with ease. However, one of his biggest strengths is being able to rap in a melodic fashion. This is a style that has grown in prominence over the last decade, and Toosii is someone who has pushed that sound forward. Ultimately, it is a style that makes for some incredible summer tracks, and he showed us just that on his latest track, "Where You Been."

With fast drums and catchy guitar riffs, this song offers up a relaxed vibe from the start. It immediately puts you in a good mood and Toosii's vocals certainly go a long way here. The melodies are nice, and it's one of those tracks that you can just throw on in any occasion. With this new single out, we hope to hear from Toosii in the not so distant future.

Let us know what you think about this new track from Toosii, in the comments section down below. Are you a fan of the artist? If so, what has been your favorite project from him so far? Are you excited about this direction and any subsequent tracks? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Toosii Shares Three-Song Capsule "Pretty Girls Love Toosii"

Toosii Delivers Catchy Melodies

Quotable Lyrics:

Girl, we haven't talked in a while, I been wonderin', yeah, uh, uh, where you been
Please don't make me come and, uh, go through that phone see where you been
'Cause you know I pull up and shoot
I got like thirty-five rounds in this fifty-five 'round chopper, I pull up and shoot out the roof

Read More: Toosii's Latest Single Is About To Be Your "Favorite Song"

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
ToosiiFutureRemixCoverArtSongsToosii Taps Future For "Favorite Song (Toxic Version)" Remix14.8K
toosii idgafSongsToosii Has An "IDGAF" Attitude On His New Single1.9K
BET Awards 2023 - Red CarpetSongsToosii Is Tired Of Seeing Keke Palmer Drama Online2.2K
2023 Rolling Loud Los AngelesSongsWho Is Toosii? Get To Know The "Naujour" Rapper2.2K