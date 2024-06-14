Toosii Brings Immaculate Vibes To His Latest Single "Where You Been"

Toosii has been extremely consistent with his releases.

New York artist Toosii has been delivering a plethora of dope tracks and projects over the years. Overall, he is an artist who is dynamic and versatile. He can pretty well take on any style, and he pulls it off with ease. However, one of his biggest strengths is being able to rap in a melodic fashion. This is a style that has grown in prominence over the last decade, and Toosii is someone who has pushed that sound forward. Ultimately, it is a style that makes for some incredible summer tracks, and he showed us just that on his latest track, "Where You Been."

With fast drums and catchy guitar riffs, this song offers up a relaxed vibe from the start. It immediately puts you in a good mood and Toosii's vocals certainly go a long way here. The melodies are nice, and it's one of those tracks that you can just throw on in any occasion. With this new single out, we hope to hear from Toosii in the not so distant future.

Let us know what you think about this new track from Toosii, in the comments section down below. Are you a fan of the artist? If so, what has been your favorite project from him so far? Are you excited about this direction and any subsequent tracks? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Toosii Delivers Catchy Melodies

Quotable Lyrics: