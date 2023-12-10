Toosii Has An "IDGAF" Attitude On His New Single

Toosii's growth as an artist since he came into the industry back in 2018 has been exciting. He is only a 23-year-old which is another component to all of this. He has so much more room to grow, especially with his dabbling in rapping and singing. In 2023, he has been putting in work to solidify these skills.

In early June, Toosii came out with maybe his best full listen to date with NAUJOR. It is named after his government name, Nau'Jour Grainger. It featured one of his biggest and best songs, "Favorite Song." He is already gearing up for another project soon to come.

Listen To "IDGAF" By Toosii

On Genius, they have JADED being listed as released in November. It still is not here yet, but hopefully, it will come soon. We have a new single from the album, called "IDGAF." It is an extremely personal and uplifting track about loving yourself, removing toxicity, and also working hard for everything even if it means failing. It features some solid vocal work from Toosii as well, adding to the emotional weight.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single, "IDGAF," by Toosii? Is this one of the best tracks he has ever released, why or why not? Do you prefer when he sings or raps on a track? Does this song have you excited for his upcoming project, JADED? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Toosii. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best song drops throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Other than that, a h* can't get no love from a G

Ain't it crazy how the moment life feel so amazing

Things can turn around and you left there just feelin' naked?

Bakin', abandoned, stranded, all alone

That's the reason I don't come out and stay inside my home

I got this thing with myself, you fool me once, shame on you

