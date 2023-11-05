Toosii Drops Emotional New Single “Suffice”

This week, Toosii dropped off a new track from his upcoming album, Jaded. On "Suffice," listeners hear Toosii mourn a lost love, which he's finding tough to move past. The 23-year-old details his mixed emotions amid the devastating split, reflecting on his past, and revealing how a broken heart has changed his perspective.

"I want you to know, death ain't my closest fear," he tells listeners, revealing that love is actually what he fears most now. "Death is the end of the story," he coins, "Love is when we live inside our glory." The emotional track is grounded by a laid-back beat and decorated with a delicate piano melody.

Read More: Toosii Rides For Drake Amid “For All The Dogs” Criticism

Jaded Drops November 17

"I wrote our names on the mirror, hopin' to see it clearer," Toosii rhymes, seeking clarity amid the slurry of feelings he's been overcome with. Throughout the introspective single, the New York-born performer repeats the phrase, "people come and go, that's just life," seemingly attempting to quell his own pondering. "Suffice" gives listeners a taste of what to come on Jaded, which is slated for release on November 17.

So far, listeners are loving the cathartic track, which has only managed to build more anticipation for his new LP. Jaded will follow Toosii's second studio album Naujour, which he unveiled in June of this year. What do you think of Toosii's new song? Will you be adding the track to your playlist? Are you looking forward to hearing Toosii's new album, Jaded? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

Quotable Lyrics:

I wrote our names on the mirror, hopin' to see it clearer

That just won't suffice

Mama say you gotta hear her, mama, I understand but people come and go, that's just life

So tell me now, where do I go from here?

I want you to know, death ain't my closest fear

I fear losin' love, 'cause death is the end of the story

Love is when we live inside our glory

Read More: Toosii Absolutely Stunned After Bra Hits Him In The Face During Concert

[Via]