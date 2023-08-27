Toosii Absolutely Stunned After Bra Hits Him In The Face During Concert

Drake’s not the only one dealing with on-stage bras. Last night (August 26), it was Toosii’s turn to receive the undergarments. However, the incident took a hilarious turn as the bra managed to hit the rapper square in the face. The Syracuse rapper’s expression is priceless as he stares down at the bra in disbelief. While he continues to perform like a trooper, it’s clear that he just can’t get over what has happened.

“Last night I was assaulted by a size double D bra on stage 🤦🏾‍♂️😭,” the rapper captioned a video of the moment. “Damn who invited Tom Brady to the show?” he added in the comments, referring to the absolute laser of a pass that landed the bra in his hands. Another commenter continued the football theme, stating, “Idk if she’s a better Quarterback or you the better receiver with the no look catch.”

Bras Galore For Toosii And Drake

However, a DD bra is pretty tame compared to the increasingly large garments that Drake has been receiving on stage during his It’s All a Blur tour. Most recently, the size record was once again broken, this time in Seattle. Drake paused his most recent show to inspect a bra that was thrown on stage, only to learn that it belonged to the fan’s mother. “Where is your momma at? You gotta send her my love, and tell her to get on Instagram,” Drake said as the crowd went wild. “This is insane, what the hell? I could use this shit as a durag tonight.” Drake then proceeded to briefly wear the bra on his head before continuing to inspect it.

“What size is this? This is insane. This might be the record-breaker. What size is this?…It’s custom. This is custom, damn. This is that OVO shit. Oh my God, I see the size! It’s a 46J. [Drake then recites the alphabet]. Damn. Shoutout to your momma, girl. Make some noise for this girl’s momma right here,” Drake went through a full-blown journey with this bra and every moment of it was hilarious. But who had the better reaction to a bra throw – Toosii or Drake? Let us know in the comments.

