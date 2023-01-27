After ending 2022 on a high note with the arrival of his deluxe Boys Don’t Cry: Men Do EP, Toosii couldn’t let the first month of 2023 come to a close without satisfying fans once again. This time around, the lyricist has caught our attention with his “Magic Potion” single.

The gritty, sensual effort landed on Friday (January 27) via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records. The accompanying music video takes place in Atlanta and was directed by frequent collaborator NoRatchetss.

“‘Magic Potion’ is one of them street bangers you expect to hear when you in the club. It’s just about having motion and winning with a mix of having a pretty female that’s down to ride,” Toosii previously said of his latest release.

In the visual, the 23-year-old heads out for a night at the strip club, but later finds himself caught up in a Queen & Slim-style love story. As he heads out to pull a job, a dancer joins him. Unfortunately, things go sideways and they have to flee and evade the authorities pursuing them.

Prior to “Magic Potion,” Toosii grew his fanbase throughout 2022 thanks to titles like “Lonely” and “Love is…,” as well as “Keeper.” As for collaborations, he notably worked with 3Breezy on “Gangsta Wit It (Pt.2)” and Lil Gotit on “Take Care” also featuring Millie Go Lightly.

Stream Toosii’s “Magic Potion” on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterwards, make sure to share your thoughts on the new single in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Put a pic’ up on the ‘Gram, she throw the gang up when she posin’

And I slide on her any time, she don’t give a damn ’bout short notice

I told baby, if she was a flower, she would probably be a Lotus

Ain’t no drug, but that pussy keep me rollin’

