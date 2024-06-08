LL Cool J Returning With First Album In Over A Decade, Announces New Single

LL Cool J's been teasing a return for quite some time now, and with "Saturday Night Special" coming on June 14, he's finally ready.

One of hip-hop's most enduring and long-standing legends is making his return to the studio booth after over ten years of radio silence on the full-length front. Moreover, LL Cool J recently confirmed that his new album is coming this fall, and announced a new single titled "Saturday Night Special" on Friday (June 7). It will come out on June 14, and the New York icon also let fans know that they will get the features, tracklist, and the whole shebang before the LP's release. Overall, this is pretty exciting for old-school rap fans and LL Stans alike, and for younger generations who haven't lived through one of his major album cycles.

Furthermore, LL Cool J's last album was Authentic back in 2013, his 13th studio project that also marked his first since his Def Jam departure. It saw a No. 23 debut on the Billboard 200 albums chart, selling 14,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. It's been a long time since the "Mama Said Knock You Out" MC was in the headlines primarily for his new music or moves. After all, one of the most prevailing narratives among the newer generation around him is whether he's better looking than another classic and thirsted-over lyricist: Method Man.

LL Cool J Announces New Music Plans

Jokes aside, this new move from LL Cool J is quite exciting but also very curious given his thoughts on other hip-hop legends coming through with new albums. Well, it seems like this is fine as long as they're rap-related. For example, he recently voiced his disappointment in André 3000's ambient/New Age album New Blue Sun due to the fact that the Outkast creative isn't giving fans what they expect from him. However, this argument was framed as more of a discussion on how 3 Stacks' talents for lyricism are being squandered, but it's not that black and white.