LL Cool J Returning With First Album In Over A Decade, Announces New Single

LL Cool J's been teasing a return for quite some time now, and with "Saturday Night Special" coming on June 14, he's finally ready.

One of hip-hop's most enduring and long-standing legends is making his return to the studio booth after over ten years of radio silence on the full-length front. Moreover, LL Cool J recently confirmed that his new album is coming this fall, and announced a new single titled "Saturday Night Special" on Friday (June 7). It will come out on June 14, and the New York icon also let fans know that they will get the features, tracklist, and the whole shebang before the LP's release. Overall, this is pretty exciting for old-school rap fans and LL Stans alike, and for younger generations who haven't lived through one of his major album cycles.

Furthermore, LL Cool J's last album was Authentic back in 2013, his 13th studio project that also marked his first since his Def Jam departure. It saw a No. 23 debut on the Billboard 200 albums chart, selling 14,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. It's been a long time since the "Mama Said Knock You Out" MC was in the headlines primarily for his new music or moves. After all, one of the most prevailing narratives among the newer generation around him is whether he's better looking than another classic and thirsted-over lyricist: Method Man.

LL Cool J Announces New Music Plans

Jokes aside, this new move from LL Cool J is quite exciting but also very curious given his thoughts on other hip-hop legends coming through with new albums. Well, it seems like this is fine as long as they're rap-related. For example, he recently voiced his disappointment in André 3000's ambient/New Age album New Blue Sun due to the fact that the Outkast creative isn't giving fans what they expect from him. However, this argument was framed as more of a discussion on how 3 Stacks' talents for lyricism are being squandered, but it's not that black and white.

Regardless, we look forward to LL Cool J's new album and hope it brings him a lot of success, fulfillment, satisfaction, and joy on the personal front. We'll be here to listen and share that joy, just like LL was there to share the godfather of hip-hop, DJ Kool Herc's, induction in the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. It's great to see rap of all generations get love in today's media landscape. It reminds us that we need this balance, and that our greats are always worthy of our praise, attention, and interest.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
