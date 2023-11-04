DJ Kool Herc Breaks Into Tears As LL Cool J Inducts Him Into Hall Of Fame, Big Boi Speaks For Kate Bush

DJ Kool Herc broke down into tears as LL Cool J inducted him into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Friday night. LL Cool J reflected on the origins of hip-hop by discussing how Herc helped spawn the genre DJ’ing a party for his sister, Cindy Campbell. She had been trying to raise money for back-to-school clothes in 1973.

“We don’t know how much money Cindy managed to raise that day or what clothes she managed to buy but we know she changed the course of history, of music history,” LL Cool J said. “That party has come to be known as the birthplace of hip-hop.” He added: “It’s a culture that changed my life obviously. It changed the lives of millions and millions of people.” While taking the stage, Herc admitted: “I got tears in my eyes." Cindy joined him for the speech.

DJ Kool Herc & LL Cool J Embrace At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: LL Cool J and Cindy Campbell present an award to DJ Kool Herc (R) onstage during the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Outside of Herc, Kate Bush, George Michael, Sheryl Crow, The Spinners, Link Wray, Chaka Khan, Missy Elliott, Al Kooper, Bernie Taupin, and Don Cornelius were all inducted on Friday night. At the ceremony, Big Boi spoke in honor of Bush. He explained that he's been a fan of the legendary singer since middle school.

Big Boi Speaks On Kate Bush

"It’s no surprise that she had a surge of popularity decades after she emerged on the scene," Big Boi said. "After all, if you were hearing Kate's music for the first time, why wouldn’t you believe she was a current artist? The only mistake you might make is that the artists she influenced had influenced her. But it’s very much the other way around. Kate Bush has helped shape contemporary music, even the music of artists who have never heard of her. She is a true artist and a true visionary and that’s why Kate Bush belongs in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame."

