The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame nominations are in and Missy Elliott and A Tribe Called Quest are on the ballot. This is a huge feat for Missy Elliott. 2023 marks the first year that she became eligible to enter the Hall Of Fame. She took to Instagram to celebrate the news. “I’ve cried my eyes out. I’ve always dreamed big but to be nominated for this is bigger than I dreamed & I am so Humbly Grateful to @rockhall & to all my fans who helped me get here,” she tweeted before asking fans for their vote.

For ATCQ, this marks the second nomination of their career. Q-Tip, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, and Phife Dawg previously earned nods in 2022. However, they didn’t get enough votes to secure their spot in the Hall Of Fame.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Missy Elliott performs onstage during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

In addition to Missy and ATCQ, the nominees also include Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against The Machine, Soundgarden, The Spinners, The White Stripes and Warren Zevon.

Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Phife Dawg and Q-TIp of the hip hop group “A Tribe Called Quest” pose for a portrait session in September 1993 in New York . (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Hip-hop’s gained visibility in the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame over the past few years. Still, the Rock Hall only honored a small group of MCs. In 2021, they inducted Jay-Z and LL Cool J= into the Hall Of Fame, as well as Grandmaster Flash. Last year, Eminem was also honored. The Rock Hall states an artist is only eligible for induction after 25 years since their first commercial release. Missy’s Supa Dupa Fly dropped in July 1997.