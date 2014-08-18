Q-Tip requires little introduction. The driving force behind legendary hip-hop trio A Tribe Called Quest is widely considered to be one of the best hip-hop artists to ever do it, having also been recognized as one of the most successful Muslim musicians on Earth by the Foundation For Ethnic Understanding in New York City. Throughout his prolific 25-year career, the veteran emcee/producer/DJ has worked with the likes of The Jungle Brothers, De La Soul, Heavy D, Big Daddy Kane, Kool G Rap, Grand Puba, CL Smooth, Pete Rock, Black Sheep, Busta Rhymes, Organized Konfusion, the Beatsie Boys, Nas, Mobb Deep, The Roots, The Fugees, Common, Janet Jackson, Mos Def, Snoop Dogg, Black Moon, Missy Elliot, Pharrell, Slum Village, Jay Z, Erykah Badu, Elvis Costello, Kanye West, Stevie Wonder, The Chemical Brothers, T.I., Cee Lo Green, RZA, J Dilla, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Prince, Lupe Fiasco and countless others – many of these collaborations came about as a result of his association with the “neo soul and alternative hip hop-informed” collective known as the Soulquarians. Most recently, he signed with Kanye West’s GOOD Music imprint, released a collaborative compilation mixtape with Busta Rhymes titled The Abstract & The Dragon and has started work on a new hip-hop drama series with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill. Stay tuned.