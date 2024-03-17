Talib Kweli, Wildchild, & Q-Tip Go Off Over Terrific Madlib Beat On "One For Biz

Two of some of the most well-respected names in all of hip-hop, Talib Kweli and Madlib, are here with a "new single" "One For Biz." We say "new single" because this song was actually released last year for the rapper and producer's sequel record Liberation 2. Talib Kweli and Madlib made "One For Biz" as a tribute to the late and great Biz Markie. Their way of paying homage to the legend was through Q-Tip's chorus.

Q put a spin on "Nobody Beats the Biz," and it has been a popular track off of Liberation 2 ever since. The album got a release on a platform called Luminary, which is a subscription-based podcast network, according to HipHopDX. Talib Kweli, and everyone else here does a great job. Madlib especially gets a nod for his terrific and irresistible piano beat.

Listen To "One For Biz" By Talib Kweli, Madlib, Wildchild, & Q-Tip

After the song's release, it would go on to receive a music video a couple of months ago, which you can find above. The reason we wanted to cover this cut is because it finally got a mainstream streaming release. Nothing is different about the song, but for fans who were wanting more accessibility to it, you get it now. Be sure to support the standout collaboration.

Quotable Lyrics:

Otis make the music Dakota's holding for ransom

I'm out of my cocoon like I'm doomed, doing accordion bare feet stomping the ground like Zulu warriors

Sound f*** around it's your favorite MC

It's the original Talib Kweli I'm confident never cocky

I promise I'm never running, forever clever and cunning

Just here to let you know, you get punched in the face the Bismarck taught me how to rock a show, as long as you know

