Talib Kweli Spits Politically-Charges Bars On "War On Christmas"

Talib Kweli is an artist who has released some truly incredible music over the years. Overall, he is easily one of the most talented lyricists in the game. He has proven time and time again that he has a lot to say. His lyrics are politically-charged, introspective, and meaningful. Consequently, his fans have always had high expectations for him. They know that he can produce something of quality, and he always delivers. For instance, his most recent album Liberation 2 is a project that is getting consideration for album of the year, and it is well deserved.

With Christmas coming in a couple of weeks from now, Kweli has dropped a new song that is critical of the Holiday. Over the years, many have demonstrated frustration around Christmas. After all, it is a capitalistic Holiday that mostly benefits those who have a lot of money. In this new track, Kweli takes direct aim at this fact. However, he also speaks on the wars going on throughout the world and the exploitation that takes place on the planet. It is a gripping track that offers a poignant analysis that may be uncomfortable for some.

Talib Kweli Came With Some Heat

Kweli does this over some fantastic production that really helps drive the point home. Overall, Kweli has great flows and he sounds commanding on the mic. It is that consistency that fans absolutely adore. Hopefully, we get to hear more music from him, very soon.

