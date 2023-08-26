Talib Kweli’s “Eardrum” Turns 16

This month marks the 16th anniversary of Talib Kweli’s third studio album, Eardrum. It was released on August 21, 2007, via the rapper’s Blacksmith Music and Warner Bros Records, and was Kweli’s first album to be released on a major label. His only other major release was 2010’s Revolutions Per Minute with Reflection Eternal.

Eardrum arrived just five months after Liberation, the first collaborative album between Talib Kweli and Madlib. Both Eardrum and Liberation marked the first releases on Blacksmith Records. Eardrum is currently Talib Kweli’s highest charting album to date, peaking at No. 2 on both the Billboard 200 and the U.S. R&B/Hip Hop charts. The 20-track project features a long list of notable guest features and a host of talented beatmakers and producers. Today, we look back at Talib Kweli’s Eardrum for its 16th anniversary.

A Host Of Guest Appearances

Known for his conscious subject matter and skillful rhymes, one of Talib Kweli’s artistic strengths is his ability to collaborate with others. Eardrum puts Kweli’s collaborative chemistry with his peers on full display as the album has a plentiful amount of guest features. Further, it showcased the roster of Blacksmith Records features from Strong Arm Steady and Jean Grae. Roy Ayers, Musiq Soulchild, Norah Jones, Sizzla, Marsha Ambrosius, and Little Brother also contributed standout features to the album, as did KRS-One on the Bob Marley-sampling “The Perfect Beat.”

The song “Country Cousins” saw Talib Kweli bridge New York and the South with features from UGK and Raheem DeVaughn, who he had worked with on “Real Women” the same year. Eardrum also hosted notable names such as Justin Timberlake, Kanye West, and will.i.am. The latter sang and produced “Hot Thing,” the most commercially successful single on the album.

Eardrum’s eclectic guest list brought the best out of Talib Kweli, as did the equally impressive range of producers. Madlib contributed multiple beats to Kweli’s third album, adding to their extensive musical history. Reflection Eternal partner Hi-Tek produced “More or Less.” Kweli and Kanye West had previously worked together on “Get Em High” and the hit single “Get By.” The two came back together for “In the Mood,” on which Ye also raps. Additionally, Pete Rock, DJ Khalil, and will.i.am produced multiple tracks on Eardrum. The features on the album displayed Kweli’s chemistry with a wide range of musicians that brought the best out of him. The collaborations made for a varied tracklist of songs that expanded Talib Kweli’s sound.

Eardrum Is Talib Kweli’s Favorite Album In His Catalog

Eardrum is a significant album in Talib Kweli’s extensive catalog. It may be one of his highest-charting albums with many features, but Kweli considers it his best work. In a 2020 Instagram post, the rapper ranked his discography, with Eardrum securing the No. 1 spot. His first album with Yasiin Bey as Black Star, Reflection Eternal’s Train of Thought, 2002’s Quality, and 2017’s Radio Silence rounded out the top five. Additionally, in his 2020 autobiography, Vibrate Higher, Kweli explained the thought process behind the recording of Eardrum. He wrote that he intended to “marry the lessons” learned from recording The Beautiful Struggle with those learned from making Liberation, combining “musical authenticity” with “inclusiveness.”

Eardrum clearly marked a moment of self-realization for Talib Kweli with the way he wrote about the album in his book. He wrote, “Eardrum was twenty tracks long and featured many of the artists I considered to be the best at this craft because I was recording it as if it were my last statement to the world.” The album helped him solidify his place in hip hop, responding to criticisms of being too radio-friendly or conscious. Kweli aimed to craft an album with mainstream appeal and “real hip hop” authenticity. He drew from big names and close collaborators to help him accomplish his objective. Looking back at the album, he writes, “My hardcore fans loved it, and I felt vindicated in my vision.” After 16 years since Eardrum’s release, these sentiments still hold true.

