Among the most popular underground hip-hop groups is California-based Strong Arm Steady, consisting of Mitchy Slick, Phil Da Agongy, and Krondon. The group formed in 2003 and to date SAS has released six albums and many other projects – specifically mixtapes. The group was instrumental in making mixtapes a primary means of distribution, as today mixtapes are a key part of the hip-hop game.

SAS has collaborated with many notable artists and producers, both underground and mainstream, including Game, DJ Babu, Chamillionaire, Ras Kass, Madlib, Black Thought, Talib Kweli, Juvenile, DJ Khalil, Phonte, Planet Asia, Fashawn, Evidence, Roscoe, Guilty Simpson, Statik Selektah, Oh No, Nottz, Terrace Martin, KRS-One, Kurupt, Too $hort, Marsha Ambrosius, and several others.

The group signed to Talib Kweli’s Blacksmith Records in 2007. In 2012, one of the multiple projects they dropped was a collaborative album with Statik Selektah. SAS has not yet announced plans for upcoming music, but they have not released a project since 2012 so expect to hear from them soon.