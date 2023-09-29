Black Star’s “Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star” Turns 25

This month marks the 25th anniversary of Black Star’s debut album, Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star. Released on September 29, 1998 via Rawkus Records, the album marked the first collaborative album between Talib Kweli and Mos Def, who now goes by Yasiin Bey. Black Star’s all-time classic debut put Bey and Kweli on the map, paving the way for their successful solo careers. It was released on the same day as JAY-Z's Vol. 2... Hard Knock Life and Outkast's Aquemini. Still, even with strong competition, Black Star made an impact with a d album that remains widely celebrated. Today, we are revisiting Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star for its 25th anniversary.

Yasiin Bey & Talib Kweli: A Quest To Distinguish Themselves

Before they would establish careers as solo artists, Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli set themselves apart from their contemporaries with the first Black Star album. It was a significant release at a time when shiny suits were dominating mainstream hip hop. Black Star's skillful lyricism over rhythmic boom-bap beats, courtesy of Hi-Tek, counteracted a large majority of popular rap music at the time, allowing consciousness to prosper.

In many ways, Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star helped bridge the gap between mainstream and underground audiences. It may have been released on an independent label to a niche audience, but it captured mainstream attention with catchy songs like “Definition” and “Brown Skin Lady.” Bey and Kweli were respected lyricists within the indie rap community who reached commercial success, which they maintained throughout their solo careers.

Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star paid tribute to its influences while paving the way for hip hop’s future. They interpolated lyrics and concepts from Slick Rick and Boogie Down Productions as an homage to the pioneers who broke down the doors. Black Star also included an ode to B-Boys and breakdancing culture with the playful “B Boys Will B Boys.” They even dedicated moments to 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G. on the chorus of “Definition.”

Setting The Standard For Fruitful Solo Careers

Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli displayed their chemistry on “Astronomy (8th Light)” and out-rapped each other on “Definition” and “Redefinition.” “Respiration” with Common saw the group at their most focused while “K.O.S. (Determination)” saw them at their most conscious. The aforementioned “Brown Skin Lady” is a playful highlight while “Thieves in the Night” was a moment of contemplation before the posse cut finale, “Twice Inna Lifetime.”

Black Star’s debut album not only established one of hip hop’s best duos, but it launched Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli into successful solo careers. The album's afrocentricity translated into their work as a part of the Soulquarians collective. Releases from the collective of rappers, singers, and musicians included the debut solo albums from both Bey and Kweli. While both artists experimented with other styles, they continued to harness the magic of their collaborative work.

Hi-Tek, who produced six songs on Black Star’s debut, joined forces with Talib Kweli as Reflection Eternal for 2000’s Train Of Thought. 88-Keys, who also contributed numerous beats, produced on Yasiin Bey’s iconic solo debut, 1999’s Black On Both Sides. Bey proved himself to be limitless in his solo career while Kweli became one of the most consistent hip hop artists. The two may have gone their separate ways artistically, but they continued to work together, maintaining the legacy of their debut.

Black Star Keeps Shining

Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star is not only a special album to hip hop as a genre, but the duo looks back on it fondly. In an episode of People’s Party With Talib Kweli, Black Star reminisced on the album’s creation and what it meant to them. Yasiin Bey said that the album came from “a New York of another time” and that it serves as a vehicle for the late 1990’s. He elaborated that it was “beyond time” and “not trapped in its era,” although they directly pointed to their influences. Kweli also ranks it high in his discography.

The two went on very different paths in their respective solo journeys, but Black Star occasionally collaborated. Over the years, they sporadically released songs before dropping their long-awaited second album, 2022’s No Fear Of Time. The Madlib-produced album saw a natural evolution of the duo’s chemistry, although very different from its predecessor. It managed to honor the legacy of their classic debut. Overall, Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star is a monumental release in hip hop as it defined an era while creating a new lane for lyricism. Over two decades later, Black Star continues to shine.

