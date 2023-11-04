Missy Elliott Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, Performs Her Greatest Hits: Watch

Missy Elliott was one of 13 legendary musicians inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this week. Her class included the likes of Chaka Khan, Kate Bush, Willie Nelson, and Rage Against The Machine. In her speech, Missy showed love to many people, especially her mother and Timbaland. "I have to thank my mother who is here. My mother has never seen me perform in my whole entire career. But lemme tell you, wait, it's not my mother fault. I most definitely didn't wanna be saying she's a b-tch, no minute man, p don't fail me now, all of these records. I never wanted my mother to come to a show to hear me curse, 'cause you know, she from the church. But this night is so important and I wouldn't have it no other way. Mommy, I thank you for allowing me to write on your walls songs."

Furthermore, she continued, turning her attention to Timba. "And Timbaland, I love you. We started this in high school. I am proud of you. I see you, you are legendary. There's so many of y'all that are so legendary in here. This is the 50th anniversary of hip hop. And so this is deeper than me just being up here. I was telling Robin, you just feel like it's so far to reach when you in the hip hop world and to be standing here, it means so much to me. I thank you all—the committee from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I just wanna say I love y'all and just try to spread love 'cause we so needed in this world. And I thank y'all, all the inductees. Y'all are so amazing. And congratulations to y'all. I'm honored to be even just in the room with you all. And I thank y'all. Thank you so much."

Missy Elliott Performs Her Biggest Hits

Following her speech, Missy performed a number of her greatest hits. “Get Ur Freak On,” “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly),” “Work It,” “Pass That Dutch,” and “Lose Control" were all on the setlist as she was joined by a host of dancers. After her set, she revealed that the ceremony was the first live performance of hers that her mother had attended.

The induction, the first for a female rapper, comes at the end of a monumental year for Missy. She was part of a massive Hip Hop 50 tribute at the Grammys, where she shared the stage with Queen Latifah, who also served as herr introduction at the Hall of Fame induction. Furthermore, the induction comes two years after Missy received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Additionally, she also had a street named after her in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia.

