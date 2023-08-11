Missy Elliott Reveals Hilarious Tidbit About “The Rain” Music Video

Missy Elliott’s music video for her 1997 hit “The Rain” was recently crowned the best rap MV of all time by Rolling Stone– and for good reason. Still, there’s a lot about the legendary visual to uncover, especially when it comes to the even more legendary MC’s experiences concerning it. Moreover, Misdemeanor recently took to Twitter (now X) on Thursday (August 10) to share her excitement about the recognition. In addition, she also shared some interesting tidbits about the music video that put its greatness in more comical, but equally awe-inspiring context. After all, sometimes the behind-the-scenes look can be more illuminating than any released video.

“Fun fact I had to go to a gas station in Brooklyn NY to get air in this blow up suit,” Missy Elliott revealed. “The suit blew up so big I couldn’t fit in the car so I had to walk back to set down the street in this outfit in BROOKLYN. Dem ppl was riding pass like she must be high,” she concluded with some laughing emojis. Also, the Virginia native shared a video of the gas station prep in question with another remark about the process.

Missy Elliot Reflects On “The Rain” Music Video

“High as a kite,” Missy Elliott jokingly shared. “I wonder if anybody from Brooklyn saw me that day walking down the street in that hot a** suit. if you look at the music video it had deflated by the time I got back to set so some scenes the suit flat after all that walking.” Of course, this is part of a lot of recent celebration of her illustrious career, a lot of which came from her biggest fan, Lil Wayne. Recently, Weezy revealed that the reason he liked Drake so much is because he sang like her.

“Before there was Drake and people who were rapping and singing, Missy was doing that,” he stated to The New York Times. “That captivated me, and I was moved by that. It made me want to do it. That’s why I loved Drake when I met Drake.” Beyond a doubt, the 52-year-old birthed a lot of approaches to hip-hop that influenced some of its biggest players today. Look forward to more flowers for the legend in the future. With that in mind, stick around on HNHH for the lates news and updates on Missy Elliott.

