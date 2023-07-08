Missy Elliott came to the defense of the duo, Flyana Boss, on Twitter, earlier this week. When fans called into question the repeated use of a similar format for their music videos, Missy explained that consistency is part of the marketing strategy for many young artists.

“This old school tactic if you do a bunch of things you confuse the audience,” Missy replied to a viral tweet questioning the repetition. “They don’t know who you are. That’s why most successful artist have eras and for that era they consistently do the same style and sound so you build a particular fan base.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 21: Missy Elliott performs onstage during day 1 of FYF Fest 2017 on July 21, 2017 at Exposition Park in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for FYF)

She followed up with an example from her own career: “Example my 1st album I wore FingerWaves the entire time. My sound was a futuristic vibe even down to the way I danced it was a jerky move. But all the elements established the type of artist I was… you must be consistent when you are a new artist.”

From there, the original account that posted the criticism thanked Missy for her constructive responses. In reply, Missy wrote: “Of course my love we are here to help each other grow and learn… I’m glad you mentioned it because I’m sure others may of thought the same but always remember a wise person ask questions! So you are one with wisdom.”

Missy Discusses The Topic With Fans

In another back-and-forth, a user asked Missy to elaborate on whether consistency for an artist early in their career applies to the sound of their music as well. “I feel you should create a sound 1st so ppl can attach that sound to the artist and it become your signature,” she shared in response. “Once the consumer know your sound then you can experiment. TeddyRiley he had the new Jack swing sound. Prince always used that flair drum it was his signature.” Check out the back-and-forths on Twitter below.

