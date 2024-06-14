Quavo Drops A Straightforward Slap With "Mink"

Quavo knows how to make bangers.

Quavo became famous thanks to his work as part of the monumental rap trio Migos. Unfortunately, the passing of Takeoff and a short-lived yet contentious feud with Offset has left him on his own. Overall, he has dropped off a couple of solo projects over the past few years. His most recent being Rocket Power which was a tribute to his late groupmate. Since that time, he has come through with some singles here and there. Today, he delivered yet another as you can watch the music video for "Mink" down below.

As you will hear, this song brings forth a ton of energy from Quavo. The synths are in your face throughout the song, while the drums are heavy and menacing at the same time. Meanwhile, Quavo flexes all across the track while delivering commanding flows and catchy ad-libs. It's yet another example of how Quavo is more than capable of carrying a track on his own. If you need something to listen to in the gym, this is going to work wonders for you.

Quavo Returns With Some Heat

