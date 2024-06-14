Quavo Drops A Straightforward Slap With "Mink"

Quavo knows how to make bangers.

Quavo became famous thanks to his work as part of the monumental rap trio Migos. Unfortunately, the passing of Takeoff and a short-lived yet contentious feud with Offset has left him on his own. Overall, he has dropped off a couple of solo projects over the past few years. His most recent being Rocket Power which was a tribute to his late groupmate. Since that time, he has come through with some singles here and there. Today, he delivered yet another as you can watch the music video for "Mink" down below.

As you will hear, this song brings forth a ton of energy from Quavo. The synths are in your face throughout the song, while the drums are heavy and menacing at the same time. Meanwhile, Quavo flexes all across the track while delivering commanding flows and catchy ad-libs. It's yet another example of how Quavo is more than capable of carrying a track on his own. If you need something to listen to in the gym, this is going to work wonders for you.

Let us know what you think of this new Quavo track, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is one of the better singles from the artist in a while? How did you feel about his most recent album Rocket Power? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Quavo Returns With Some Heat

Quotable Lyrics:

Linked up with a twin, now I got them hoein' out (Twin)
Bottles by the ten, everything we pourin' out (Ten)
Walk inside the club, bet I go and shut it down
Shawty pussy hole pink and her booty brown (Woo)
Shawty goin' young jaw, yeah, it's goin' down

