Ice Spice Rolls An Awful Gutter Ball In Booty Shorts While Bowling With Quavo

2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ice Spice performs at the Sahara Stage at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival weekend 2 day 2 at Empire Polo Club on April 20, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)
Ice Spice probably won't be joining any bowling leagues anytime soon.

Ice Spice has an exciting release coming up. Overall, next month in July, she will be dropping off a new album called Y2K. We have already gotten some singles from this new album, and fans are intrigued on how this album will sound. For the most part, she has continued the drill sound that she established on "Munch." However, now that she has built up quite a few connections in the industry, some believe she should take more sonic risks. Whether or not she takes that advice, remains to be seen.

As for this weekend, Spice was seen alongside none other than Quavo at a bowling alley. While at the alley, Ice Spice could be seen wearing a jersey of sorts with some booty shorts. Meanwhile, in a recent Instagram photo dump, she showcased her bowling prowess. Unfortunately, she ended up throwing a gutter ball. However, one could make the argument that she was simply distracted by her own music video which was playing on the screen above the pins.

Ice Spice At The Bowling Alley

Luckily for Ice Spice, her bowling skills, or lack thereof, have no bearing on how her upcoming album is going to perform. Instead, it's going to hinge on her ability to craft great songs and secure massive features. Only time will tell whether or not she gives us a third single prior to the album's release. "Gimmie A Light" proved to be a divisive single, and it appears as though fans are expecting a bit more from her.

Let us know what you think of Ice Spice and her bowling skills, in the comments section down below. As for her new album Y2K, are you excited for this new body of work? What kind of features would you like to see on this upcoming album? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

