Ice Spice Is Cheeked Up In The Behind The Scenes Photos For "Phat Butt"

Ice Spice never shies away from the Gram.

Ice Spice has been buzzing as of late thanks to her upcoming debut album, Y2K. Overall, fans have been waiting for this moment ever since the release of "Munch." Her EP from last year was a huge success when it came to the charts. There were numerous massive singles, and she even got a feature from Nicki Minaj. Subsequently, her album is set to be released on July 26th, and fans are curious as to how it's going to sound.

Ahead of this new album, we have already gotten three singles from Spice. For instance, we got "Gimme A Light" as well as "Think U The Shit (Fart)." Unfortunately, these songs didn't move the needle all that much. However, her most recent release, "Phat Butt," is proving to be a success. Fans feel like it is a nice homage to Nicki Minaj, and some think this could be a sign that Ice Spice is changing her sound. Meanwhile, on Instagram today, the artist shared some behind-the-scenes photos from her video shoot.

Ice Spice Just Dropped A Banger

In these images, Ice Spice could be seen wearing a short dress and some fur sleeves to go with it. She also had some cheetah print high heels for good measure. With the whole fit coming together, you could tell that Ice Spice put a lot of thought into the visuals. Meanwhile, she had some of her butt poking out of the dress, in some of the shots. However, that has been a bit of a staple of her visuals ever since she started blowing up.

Let us know what you think of the new Ice Spice track, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that her new album is going to feature more of this sound? Do you believe that the song sounds too much like Nicki Minaj?