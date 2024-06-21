Ice Spice Is Cheeked Up In The Behind The Scenes Photos For "Phat Butt"

BYAlexander Cole1031 Views
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ice Spice performs at the Sahara Stage at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival weekend 2 day 2 at Empire Polo Club on April 20, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)
Ice Spice never shies away from the Gram.

Ice Spice has been buzzing as of late thanks to her upcoming debut album, Y2K. Overall, fans have been waiting for this moment ever since the release of "Munch." Her EP from last year was a huge success when it came to the charts. There were numerous massive singles, and she even got a feature from Nicki Minaj. Subsequently, her album is set to be released on July 26th, and fans are curious as to how it's going to sound.

Ahead of this new album, we have already gotten three singles from Spice. For instance, we got "Gimme A Light" as well as "Think U The Shit (Fart)." Unfortunately, these songs didn't move the needle all that much. However, her most recent release, "Phat Butt," is proving to be a success. Fans feel like it is a nice homage to Nicki Minaj, and some think this could be a sign that Ice Spice is changing her sound. Meanwhile, on Instagram today, the artist shared some behind-the-scenes photos from her video shoot.

Ice Spice Just Dropped A Banger

In these images, Ice Spice could be seen wearing a short dress and some fur sleeves to go with it. She also had some cheetah print high heels for good measure. With the whole fit coming together, you could tell that Ice Spice put a lot of thought into the visuals. Meanwhile, she had some of her butt poking out of the dress, in some of the shots. However, that has been a bit of a staple of her visuals ever since she started blowing up.

Let us know what you think of the new Ice Spice track, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that her new album is going to feature more of this sound? Do you believe that the song sounds too much like Nicki Minaj? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
