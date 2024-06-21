Ice Spice Gives Fans What They Want On New "Phat Butt" Single

Another hard-hitting anthem from Ice.

Ice Spice is a formulaic artist. It's not a criticism, per say. Most successful pop stars hit upon a formula that works, and continue to make variations on said formula until it gets stale. Fortunately, for the Bronx rapper, it hasn't gotten stale. Ice Spice has cornered the market when it comes to trash-talking over pop rap beats with trap flourishes. If "Munch" is the blueprint for this sound, than "Phat Butt" is evidence that Spice's upcoming album, Y2K, is going to be dedicated exclusively to bangers.

"Phat Butt" is actually the first track on Ice Spice's impending debut. Musically speaking, it's easy to see why. There's an bass-heavy start, before the drums kick in and an ominous synth takes over. It's one of the more adventurous beats Spice has rapped on, as it sounds closer to somebody Playboi Carti or Ken Carson would release. It also has the self-awareness to not overstay its welcome. "Phat Butt" is a little over two minutes in length, which is perfect. As one can intuit from the title, there isn't much being said that we haven't heard before. Ice Spice trash talks her ops and her butt. There is some fun wordplay on the back end of the song, though, when Spice starts rapping about Batman and Pac-Man. It's light and enjoyable, ultimately.

Ice Spice Raps Over An Adventurous Trap Beat

Quotable Lyrics:

Been gettin' them big checks in a big house, havin' rich sex

Jamaican plug named Batman, pack smellin' like trash cans

Let him beat it from the back and he eat it up like Pac-Man (Yup)

N**gas f*ck, but they ain't many, lil' body, but my name heavy