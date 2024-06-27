Ice Spice Continues To Elicit Nicki Minaj Comparisons With Latest Hairstyle

Ice Spice is having a moment.

Ice Spice is someone who has become incredibly famous in a short amount of time. Overall, that can be incredibly difficult for an artist to deal with. There are lots of lofty expectations that come with fame. Moreover, everything you do is going to be scrutinized. This isn't exactly fair, however, it is just the way things are and have always been. Now that Spice is ready to drop her debut album, the criticisms have become a whole lot louder.

Her debut project Y2K is set to be released on July 26th. Prior to the drop, we have gotten some singles such as "Gimme A Light" and even "Think U The Shit (Fart)." However, we have also gotten songs like "Phat Butt" which is supposedly the intro track for the album. Upon the song's release, fans immediately compared Ice Spice to one of her biggest inspirations, Nicki Minaj. In the latest promotional video for the track, Ice Spice kept the Nicki comparisons going, albeit it's unclear whether or not that was intentional.

Ice Spice Is Ready For Her Album

As you can see, the artist was seen sporting a new hairstyle. However, it is one that Nicki has been seen wearing in the past. This subsequently led to comments in which fans felt like Spice was biting her idol. "Is she okay?? She really wants Nicki attention bad. And no I’m not a barb," one person wrote. "She def poking at Nicki but in a slick way so that when Nicki pokes back a certain narrative will run about her….," said another. No matter the intentions, it seems as though fans are feeling a way about how Ice Spice is presenting herself.