wig
- MusicStefflon Don Responds After Her Wig Mishap Video Goes ViralAt least she made light out of the situation.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicNicki Minaj Fires Back After Users Throw Shade Over Barbie-Inspired WigFans were quick to call out Nicki's wig.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYung Miami Posts A Guide For Fans Looking To Act "Bad"The rapper showed off a new wig before giving fans her guide to being "bad."By Noah Grant
- MusicKehlani Concert Interrupted By Fighting Fans: "Get Her Her Wig!"The singer was able to calm the situation with a joke after one person involved By Erika Marie
- NewsDaBaby & MoneyBagg Yo Spit Bars On New Single "Wig"DaBaby and MoneyBagg Yo flaunted their wealth on their collaborative track "Wig."By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureBill Maher On Jada Pinkett Smith: "Put On A F*cking Wig Like Everybody Else At The Oscars"Bill Maher feels that the mother of two is "lucky" to just have alopecia and not another medical condition.By Hayley Hynes
- GramWiz Khalifa Looks Like A New Man Wearing A Lace-Front Beard & AfroYou've never seen Wiz Khalifa like this.By Alex Zidel
- ViralAyesha Curry Says Bye To Viral Blond Wig: "I Need To Scratch My Scalp"Stephen Curry's wifey Ayesha Curry will soon part ways with her viral blond wig look that had the entire Internet either praising her or flaming her.By Keenan Higgins
- RandomCharlamagne Exposes Trump For Allegedly Wearing A Wig During DebateDonald Trump's alleged tracks from his wig were showing during his debate against Joe Biden last night.By Alex Zidel
- GramCardi B Stunts Louis Vuitton Hair On InstagramCardi B goes for an all-out Louis Vuitton look, even getting decked out in an LV-designed wig.By Alex Zidel
- GramTekashi 6ix9ine Rocks A New Wig & Talks Trash To "Gangsta Rappers"Tekashi 6ix9ine antagonizes his haters by telling them a rapper in a wig is beating them in sales.By Alex Zidel
- GramCardi B Embraces Her Real HairCardi B proudly showed the world her real hair, embracing its growth after depending on wigs for so long.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsAri Lennox Gives Snoop Dogg A Taste Of His Own MedicineAri Lennox responds to Snoop Dogg with a photo of the rapper in a wig after he called her out for her fake hair.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsSnoop Dogg Tells Ari Lennox: "Grow Your Own Hair"Snoop Dogg commented on a clip of Ari Lennox struggling to glue her lace front wig onto her scalp, telling her, "grow your own hair."By Lynn S.
- GossipAri Fletcher Deletes Post Related To Moneybagg Yo Wig-Snatching IncidentAri Fletcher doesn't think she's in a toxic relationship.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsMoneybagg Yo Allegedly Snatches Ari Fletcher's Wig Off In The Street After FightAri Fletcher allegedly punched her boyfriend Moneybagg Yo in the face before he ripped her wig off.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesTyler Perry's Netflix Movie, "A Fall From Grace", Gets Ripped Apart On TwitterHe really set himself up with that title. By Noah C
- MusicBlueface Roasts Fan's Literacy Skills In The IG CommentsWarning to not come for Blueface in the comments. He reads them. By Noah C
- MusicCardi B Loses Her Wig After Performing "Rodeo" Duet With Lil Nas X In LondonThe "Wireless Festival" in London was the scene for Cardi B's most frantic display in months.By Devin Ch