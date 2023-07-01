Nicki Minaj recently shared a clip of her kickboxing with her husband, Kenneth Petty. She was spotted, however, wearing a wig that she later sported at the Barbie premiere. Fans quickly noticed some inconsistencies in the wig, as some lose strands are shown in the clip. Users rushed to comment, demanding to know who was responsible.

“Who the hell cut the wig,” one user commented on Nicki’s post. “I DID,” she told them, “WHO GON CHECK ME BOO????” In another Twitter reply, the rapper later expanded on her artistry. “It’s a new style I made up cutting it up like Barbie hair & leaving it uneven with a few long strands I missed,” she wrote alongside a laughing emoji. She also called the look “jagged edge barbie.” The wig has continued to get the attention of social media users, and Nicki appears to have had enough. “Wrap this up by end of business Eastern standard time,” she told followers poking fun at her.

Nicki Minaj Says She Cut The Wig Herself

Nicki Minaj claps back at "Barbie" wig criticism 😂 https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/M7lCZPAAhx — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 13, 2023

Nicki was photographed at the Barbie premiere alongside the lead actress of the film, Margot Robbie. The rapper gave her compliments to the film, claiming that she’ll even be giving it a second viewing. “She’s strikingly gorgeous in person,” she said of Robbie, “Btw, the entire cast of this movie nailed it.” Nicki continued, “The film is so visually stimulating. The actors can actually act, & the comedic timing is actually on time. Bravo. I’ll see it again & give my final analysis around the 21st. Will Ferrell, I [love] U.”

Nicki appears on the Barbie soundtrack alongside Ice Spice on their song “Barbie World.” Known to be the original Barb, the rapper shared how much it meant to her to be included. “I’m so excited to be here for this entire moment, I’m glad that they thought of me. I’m excited just how everybody else is excited to see this movie,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I know I’ve been saying Barbie my whole career and so this a very full circle moment for me.”

