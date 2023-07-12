Nicki Minaj is having a majormoment in her career, and she’s turning on her multi-hyphenate skillset. The female rapper has everything from a historic music career and a hit new song in “Barbie World” from the Barbie Movie Soundtrack. Now she’s showcasing that she’s an adequate kickboxer. Taking to Instagram, Nicki Minaj posted a video of her circling her husband in a proper fighting stance, wearing an all-blue tracksuit and white-and-blue bandana.

“Dat new Chanel drop, I’m finna COP like K-9’s,” reads the caption on her post. The video is an absolute flex, especially at a time when anyone and everyone want to fight each other. Nicki Minaj is telling people like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg to step aside. She wants somebody to catch her hands in a big way, and this video should make people think twice before giving her any sort of disrespect.

Read more: Lil Baby And Rylo Rodriguez Discuss “Friday,” Nicki Minaj, And More On GOAT Talk

Nicki Minaj Is Ready To Fight Somebody

Rapper-turned-fighter Nicki Minaj was most recently seen attending the Barbie World Premiere. Gracing the pink carpet decked out in a silver dress, she spoke about what the moment felt like. She praised the movie, calling lead actor Margot Robbie “gorgeous.” Minaj also let the press know that she rejected multiple versions of the “Barbie World” song before finding the right beat and sample mix. She collaborated with Ice Spice on “Barbie World” and turned the Aqua hit into a certified 2023 banger.

The praise went both ways, as both Margot Robbie and American Ferrera fangirled over the OG Barbie, their rap idol Nicki Minaj. While it was all love on the pink carpet, in the training room, it’s serious business. Except for later in the Insta video, where she drops her fist and twerks on her trainer for a few seconds. She might not be looking for a real fight any time soon, but we know one thing: Nicki is the undisputed female rap champion.

Read more: Nicki Minaj’s “Barbie” Premiere Attendance Was A “Full Circle” Moment, Queen Of Rap Says

[Via]