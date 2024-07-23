Ice Spice & Her Team Reamed Out By Wig Maker For Allegedly Not Paying For 24 Examples

Looks like Spice needs to empty her wallet.

Ice Spice and her team are not looking good right now because a wig maker is claiming they need to pay up big time. According to an Instagram post from The Neighborhood Talk, the superstar asked The Bella Brand, a popular hair company, to create dozens of custom wigs for her now current Y2K! World Tour. It originally started out at 19, according to the company's owner, Gia, but Spice raised it to 24 in total shortly after. Apparently, these two have collaborated prior to this booking, so Gia was down do it. However, when it was time to send over the payment, the hitmaker's team did not have the budget to cover it.

Despite this originally surprising setback, Gia was sure they would be able to make things work. Sadly, the opposite happened as the payment date was a revolving door. Furthermore, "Spice’s team allegedly canceled the wig orders 1 day before they were due for delivery". Because of this inconvenience, Gia said that Spice's team was willing to send her a service fee. Even with that promise, Gia did not get a single dime. The business owner reminded them of their lack of cooperation after Spice's people sent in another order and that is when things turned sour.

Wig Maker Taunts Ice Spice In The Process

Gia put the performer's affiliates on blast following this, saying, "Things happen, but that is not how you handle someone that respects your business AND ALWAYS comes through for you at the very last minute LITERALLY!!!!!! Also, you still owe me my wig back because it’s not paid for what’s going on with that??". Then, with one last twist of the dagger, Gia threw some mean shade by accusing everyone involved of blatantly ripping of Nicki Minaj's wig game. "Thank you for making us make all of these Nicki Minaj wigs. I’m going to go ahead and not upload the rest of the screenshots since this is supposed to be "Princess Diana" but it’s really always Queen Onika".