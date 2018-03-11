pay up
- FootballPost Malone Finally Pays Up On $20K Bet To YG For Cowboys Loss To RamsNine months after the game, Post Malone finally pays YG the $20K they bet on the Cowboys & Rams.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentBoosie Badazz Ordered To Cough Up $233K In Pepper-Spray LawsuitBoosie Badazz has to pay up.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentTicketmaster Canada Inflated Ticket Prices, Slapped With $3.4 Million Dollar FineTicketmaster Canada is in serious trouble. By Aida C.
- Music VideosRapsody Throws A House Party In "Pay Up" Music VideoRapsody follows up in her last album, "Laila’s Wisdom."By Chantilly Post
- MusicFyre Fest Founder Billy McFarland Ordered To Pay Up $26 MillionThe fraudster behind "Fyre Fest" has been ordered to pay $26 Million.By Devin Ch