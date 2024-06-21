Ice Spice Switches Up Her Sound On "Phat Butt" And Fans Can't Help But Hear Nicki Minaj

Fans have wanted Ice Spice to experiment for a while.

Ice Spice is an artist who blew up very fast. Overall, this was thanks to her song "Munch" which launched during the Fall of 2022. However, when you become a massive artist in a short amount of time, there can be some growing pains. Luckily, Spice had a strong debut EP. Moreover, she got co-signs and features from the likes of Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift. As for the rollout to her new album Y2K, there have been a few missteps.

Songs like "Gimme A Light" and "Think U The Shit (Fart)" have not been the hits fans were hoping for. Moreover, her album art from David LaChapelle left a lot to be desired. However, it seems as though her fortunes might be changing. This is all thanks to the new song "Phat Butt" which is meant to be the intro track on Y2K. Ice Spice is giving us a new sound on the track, and it has been getting quite a bit of praise. Although, some believe this might be because of the song's similarities to Nicki Minaj.

Ice Spice Drops "Phat Butt"

"Definitely chewing on “Chi-Raq” flow with some “Shanghai” realness and I can’t even be mad. This sounds good," one fan wrote. "why we hating on spice when she is constantly giving nicki her flowers and blatantly showing that nicki is her inspiration is beyond me.. she literally had a princess chain, she embraced the title yet yall wanna hate so bad no matter what she do," said another. Many of the commenters were making references to "Chi-Raq," a song that Nicki did with G-Herbo. Ultimately, this Nicki inspiration seems to have breathed new life into Spice's sound. Hopefully, she continues to experiment.

Fans Speak Their Mind