Ice Spice Showcases An Otherworldy Sound For Potential Single "Phat Butt"

Ice Spice is doing some experimentation with her style.

There is a belief out there that Ice Spice's upcoming debut album Y2K! could be career altering record for better or worse. The New York rapper experienced an extremely quick rise to star status after several viral singles. It has led to brand deals, as well as co-signs from major stars. However, after the release of her first project, Like.. ? in early 2023, the quality of her releases has not been up to snuff, for the most part. Those tracks of course include "Think U The S*** (Fart)" and "Gimmie A Light". But perhaps this potential single from Ice Spice, "Phat Butt", could swing her fortunes.

Since her fans are going to have wait another month and change for the LP, the 24-year-old has been extremely generous with the snippets. With "Phat Butt" being teased multiple times in the past couple of days, there is a good chance we get another sneak peek at the sonic direction soon. Compared to the aforementioned promotional cuts, "Phat Butt" sees Ice Spice go for a more spacey, warped, and dark sound. It sounds like something Yeat would have put on his last record, 2093.

Ice Spice Teases "Phatt Butt": Listen

In terms of the artist performance, the "Munch" MC is bringing a more stripped back and cool cadence. It is a pretty stark change from the shouty deliveries on "(Fart)" and "Gimmie A Light". The flows and bars are also pretty sticky, "Name got the b**** gaggin’, hit the bench up and tagged in / B****, you lost, throw the flag in, stay on a jet, but ain’t laggin’ (Yup) / Got these b****es copying my pose (My pose) / Got these b****es bitin’ all my flows (Bitin’ all my flows) / Like ballerinas, keep em’ on they toes (On they toes) / And I really write, like f*** a ghost (Ghost, ghost, ghost)". If this is the type of material fans are getting a lot of on Y2K!, then those monthly listener numbers are going to shoot back up.