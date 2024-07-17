Ice Spice Reveals "Y2K!" Tracklist With Travis Scott, Central Cee, & More

Ice Spice teamed up with several noteworthy artists for her new album.

Ice Spice has finally revealed the tracklist for her highly anticipated debut studio album, Y2K! The project will feature collaborations with several noteworthy artists including Travis Scott, Gunna, and her rumored romantic interest, Central Cee. Several of the songs, including “Phat Butt” and “Did it First," as well as "Think U The Sh*t (Fart)," have already dropped as singles.

In response to the tracklist announcement on Instagram, fans have been having mixed responses. Many are upset about how many of the songs are already available. "10 songs??? Gorl you done put out half the album already boo," one top comment reads. Another user wrote: "Tf is this? Girl u had 1 chance to show everyone you actually got some talent and this is what u do. Most of your album is already out and sounds exactly the same."

Ice Spice & Central Cee Perform During Wireless Festival

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ice Spice and Central Cee perform during day one of Wireless Festival 2024 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2024, in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Spice has been promoting Y2K! for months at this point. She's currently performing on the Y2K! World Tour alongside Cash Cobain. She's got dates scheduled across North America through the end of August. The album is dropping on Friday, July 26th. Check out the entirety of the tracklist for Y2K! below. In addition to the upcoming album, Spice is also gearing up to make her debut on the big screen alongside Denzel Washington in Spike Lee's film remake of Akira Kurosawa's High & Low. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ice Spice and the upcoming album on HotNewHipHop.

Ice Spice Confirms Full "Y2K!" Tracklist