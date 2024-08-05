Ice Spice Reacts To "Y2K!" Only Selling 28k Copies

Ice Spice isn't fazed by how many copies her new album sold.

Ice Spice has responded to the reports that her debut studio album, Y2K!, only moved 28,000 units. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday afternoon, Spice thanked her fans for their support and reflected on how much she's been enjoying her ongoing tour. She also brought up her first EP, Like..?, which only sold 15,000 copies.

"Like..? did 15k so thank u to everyone who supported me then & thank u to all the new supporters," Spice wrote. "Y2K! WORLD TOUR been so fun that these numbers are cool and all but b*tch u should of seen that Boston CROWD last night. NYC TOMORROW."

Ice Spice Performs On The "Y2K! World Tour"

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 30: Ice Spice performs onstage during Ice Spice Kicks Off Y2K! World Tour on July 30, 2024, at The Anthem in Washington, DC. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation)

In response, fans shared plenty of supportive messages for Spice. "As long as you continue to be a better version of yourself that’s all that matters," one user wrote. "You ate tf down the munchkins are so proud of you." "Doubling you sales and having the second highest selling Female Rap Album of the year is," another wrote with fire emojis. Others complained about her alleged feud with Nicki Minaj. "Poor baby you could’ve had a cute 50k debut if you didn’t decide to be weird towards nicki but congrats girly," one fan posted. More users trolled her over the somewhat low sales. The project only peaked at No. 18 on the US Billboard 200. Check out the full post on X below.

Ice Spice Reacts To Album Sales

Spice dropped Y2K! back on July 26. The project features collaborations with Central Cee, Travis Scott, and Gunna. She promoted it with several singles including "Think U the Sh*t (Fart)," "Gimmie a Light," and several more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ice Spice on HotNewHipHop.