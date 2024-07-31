Ice Spice Packs The Stands On The Opening Day Of Her "Y2K!" Tour: Watch

Ice Spice is off to a great start.

The opening weekend for Ice Spice's debut album, Y2K!, as expected, has been great, to put it bluntly. Overall, the project has not been receiving too many favorable reviews. Pitchfork seemed to disagree with the masses, leading many to question their critique. Seeing all of this makes it safe to say that not many out there want to see the New York rapper succeed in any fashion. Some will go as far as to claim that she doesn't deserve all of this attention. That is up for you all to decide, but Spice is going to keep on chugging along.

Speaking of which, just last night, the Y2K! World Tour kicked off in Washington D.C., following several festival dates that were included in the set of 24. Close collaborators, RIOTUSA and Cash Cobain, are assisting along this major career milestone. From videos and images making the rounds online, it seems like Spice completely filled the arena to the brim. The crowd seemed to be into most of the live performances, proving that she is certainly the superstar that she has quickly become.

Read More: Vybz Kartel To Be Released After A Decade In Prison

Fans Back Ice Spice For The Premiere Of Her "Y2K!" Tour

Of course, though, there are still a lot of people that aren't too impressed. "They played it smart and booked theaters", one user on IG writes. "And acting like they arenas & stadiums with camera angles 😂😂😂😂😂😂" another replies. "How? She has like 5 songs. 😂", someone else adds. However, there were a lot of fans stepping into quiet down the hate. "She got fans idk why people act like she don’t 😂 the hate seem like it’s only online 🤷🏽‍♀️". "I LOVE SEEING PEOPLE WIN THAT ARE CONSTANTLY TALKED ABOUT NEGATIVELY 👏".