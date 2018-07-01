day one
- MusicGillie Da King Posts Young Thug Pic, Slams An Unnamed "Day One" SnitchMany folks commented on his and Wallo's own proximity to street life, and questioned whether he should really advocate for Thugger.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SneakersNike Ja 1 “Day One” Just ReleasedCop yours while you still can.By Ben Atkinson
- SongsTyga Comes Through With New Track "Day One"Not to be confused with his 2013 track "Day 1."By Alexander Cole
- SneakersNike Ja 1 "Day One" Officially UnveiledThe Nike Ja 1 has a whole fleet of new colorways.By Alexander Cole
- MusicChildish Gambino's 2019 Coachella: Debuts "Guava Island," Pays Tribute To Nipsey & MoreSlow down Childish Gambino, you're making us look bad.By Devin Ch
- MusicEarl Sweatshirt Smacks Fan's Phone, Vince Staples Tags In With The E-FadeEarl Sweatshirt goes on the counter-offensive as a fan sneaks up on him for a photo request.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B Exposed By "Ex-Roommate": Herpes, Goons, Violent Jealousy & BetrayalThis tea is hotter than the coffee Cardi B threw on her former friend.By Zaynab
- MusicHoodCelebrityy Says Ex-Best Friend Cardi B Turned On Her When She Got Signed"That was my best friend"By Zaynab
- MusicDrake Shares Birthday Appreciation For Noel Cadastre & His "Dirty Work"The rapper published his appreciation for the homie.By Zaynab
- Sports2018 NBA Free Agency: All The Major Deals On Day OneThe 2018 NBA Free Agent bonanza is well under way.By Devin Ch