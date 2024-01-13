Gillie Da King Posts Young Thug Pic, Slams An Unnamed "Day One" Snitch

Gillie Da Kid recently uploaded a picture of him, Wallo, and Young Thug that left many fans feeling confused. "It’s Cr*zy when ur Day 1 tell on u [facepalm emoji] Free [spider emoji] @thuggerthugger1," he wrote as the post's caption, suggesting that he knows of someone who's been around for a while who snitched on Thug. Of course, there are plenty of names that the rapper and media personality could be referring to with this, but people were confused given how much the duo advocates for folks to stay off the streets. Why, then, would they want him freed without knowing the extent of the crimes he committed?

Furthermore, that's what many fans questioned in the post's comments, especially given the recent tragic loss of Gillie's son. Regardless, this always is a much more nuanced and gray conversation than what the Internet suggests, so there's probably a lot of compromise and balance here. Systemic factors are just as influential in these situations as personal choices, and it makes it hard for folks to focus on the big picture. But it's fair to say that there is certainly more the court or incarceration authorities could do to improve Young Thug's quality of life while behind bars awaiting a verdict.

Read More: Young Thug Fan Hacks RICO Trial Zoom To Shout “Free Thug!”: Watch

Gillie Calls Out One Of Young Thug's "Day Ones"

However, even though we can't hear much of the Atlanta trap pioneer these days, Gillie's post reminds us that he's still around and will have a lot to handle and answer for when this eventually resolves... whenever that is. Still, perhaps he either hinted at it already, predicted his legal trouble, or has the opportunity to record in jail. For example, Young Thug appeared to reference his RICO case with YSL via his feature on Kid Cudi's INSANO on the track "RAGER BOYZ." "Ayy, I told the judge, 'I'm prolly biggest off,' I told the b***h she can't be chargin' me for Saint Laurent. Yeah, I told my baby not to break the law, I told my baby mama, careful not to get involved," he raps on the cut.

Meanwhile, who do you think the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game co-host is talking about here? Where do you think the YSL RICO trial will go next? However, you may feel, drop your thoughts on these topics down in the comments section below. Also, as always, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Gillie Da King and Young Thug.

Read More: NBA Youngboy Surprised Gillie And Wallo With A Deep Question