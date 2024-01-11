Young Thug's Defense Plays Old Rich Gang Song In Court For Cross Examination

It's the latest development in a wild week for the YSL RICO case.

BYLavender Alexandria
2021 Lollapalooza - Day 4

The high-profile nature of Young Thug's trial has created some fascinating moments when court proceedings cross paths with his public history. That was the case earlier today when Thug's defense played a video of one of his fan-favorite songs. The track in question was hit 2014 Rich Gang single "Lifestyle" which everyone in the courtroom watches in mostly still silence.

The video is part of cross-examination of Tick, one of the co-founders of YSL. His testimony across the past few days has sparked a number of viral moments as he makes significant revelations about the label and alleged gang. Despite that, Thug's lawyers have had a complicated strategy for cross-examination. They've asked him about numerous celebrities like LeBron James, Serena Williams, and even Lil Wayne referencing things like tattoos and handshakes. It seems like an attempt to muddy the waters over some of his more specific claims of gang affiliations in his original examination by the prosecution. Before cross-examination on Tick could conclude though, the trial was delayed. Proceedings will start back up on January 22.

Read More: Young Thug's Lawyer Upsets Judge With "Farce" Comment

Young Thug Trial Done Till Later This Month

Before releasing everyone from court today, the judge made one more request of both the jury and the legal teams. That was for everyone to get the appropriate flu shots and vaccinations they need to prevent illness from causing further delays in the trial. Sickness has been an issue multiple times already in the case with one jurors health problems even resulting in them being replaced early on in the trial.

Yesterday, one of the most surprising developments to date happened in the trial. Someone calling for Young Thug to be freed somehow hacked into the courtroom's Zoom meeting. He essentially interrupted the trial in the middle of the proceedings. What do you think of "Lifestyle" being played in court today during cross-examination of Tick? Has your opinion changed on whether or not Young Thug will beat the charges brought against him? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Meek Mill Weighs In On Young Thug's Trial

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.