Young Thug's Defense Plays Old Rich Gang Song In Court For Cross Examination

The high-profile nature of Young Thug's trial has created some fascinating moments when court proceedings cross paths with his public history. That was the case earlier today when Thug's defense played a video of one of his fan-favorite songs. The track in question was hit 2014 Rich Gang single "Lifestyle" which everyone in the courtroom watches in mostly still silence.

The video is part of cross-examination of Tick, one of the co-founders of YSL. His testimony across the past few days has sparked a number of viral moments as he makes significant revelations about the label and alleged gang. Despite that, Thug's lawyers have had a complicated strategy for cross-examination. They've asked him about numerous celebrities like LeBron James, Serena Williams, and even Lil Wayne referencing things like tattoos and handshakes. It seems like an attempt to muddy the waters over some of his more specific claims of gang affiliations in his original examination by the prosecution. Before cross-examination on Tick could conclude though, the trial was delayed. Proceedings will start back up on January 22.

Young Thug Trial Done Till Later This Month

Before releasing everyone from court today, the judge made one more request of both the jury and the legal teams. That was for everyone to get the appropriate flu shots and vaccinations they need to prevent illness from causing further delays in the trial. Sickness has been an issue multiple times already in the case with one jurors health problems even resulting in them being replaced early on in the trial.

Yesterday, one of the most surprising developments to date happened in the trial. Someone calling for Young Thug to be freed somehow hacked into the courtroom's Zoom meeting. He essentially interrupted the trial in the middle of the proceedings. What do you think of "Lifestyle" being played in court today during cross-examination of Tick? Has your opinion changed on whether or not Young Thug will beat the charges brought against him? Let us know in the comment section below.

