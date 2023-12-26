NBA Youngboy Surprised Gillie And Wallo With A Deep Question

Recently, NBA Youngboy sat down with Gillie and Wallo for an episode of their podcast Million Dollaz Worth Of Game. During the episode, they discussed a surprising amount of pretty serious subject matter. In a clip that made the rounds earlier this week Youngboy tried to explain why he developed a reputation for being "uncivilized." Though he ultimately refutes the claim he also puts the blame on himself for appearing that way publicly sometimes.

In an even more serious moment, Youngboy turns the questioning back around on his hosts. In another segment making waves online, he asks the pair what makes them happy. Both hosts give pretty compelling answers, discussing how far they've come in life and the legacies they hope to leave behind. Despite the fact that neither seemed prepared for Youngboy to deliver such a simple but insightful question, it resulted in a compelling moment. Check out the full clip of both of their answers below.

NBA Youngboy Playing Interviewer Role

In the comments of a repost of the clip fans react to the question and the interview as a whole. "They travelled all the way to utah for a 10 minute interview, i know they mad as hell," one of the top comments reads in reference to how short the episode is. "This n*gga interviewing the interviewers," another comment jokes about Youngboy unpacking some questions of his own.

NBA Youngboy has been on house arrest in Utah for much of this year. That's allowed the rapper to record and release new music at an extremely prolific rate. The results are a full four mixtapes he dropped this year alone. Included among them is the massive 90-minute Don't Try This At Home. The album features contributions from Post Malone, The Kid LAROI, Nicki Minaj, and Mariah The Scientist. What do you think of Wallo and Gillie's answers to NBA Youngboy's surprise question about what makes them happy? Let us know in the comment section below.

