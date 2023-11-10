NBA Youngboy Shares New Album “Decided 2”

NBA Youngboy is making a big comeback with Decided 2, the sequel to his 2018 album Decided. It's actually his fourth album of the year, and he's making quite a splash in the hip-hop scene. After dropping several projects earlier this year, he took a break and then surprised everyone with the announcement of Decided 2. It's not just another chapter; it's Youngboy keeping things fresh and exciting in the music game.

For fans eagerly waiting for more from Youngboy, Decided 2 is definitely a wild ride through his different sounds. The album boasts an impressive 18 tracks, showcasing Youngboy's ability to deliver not only quality but also quantity. Now, let's dive into the tunes he's given us as a sneak peek of in prior releases. Before the album release, Youngboy treated us to not one, not two, but three fresh singles: "Deep Down," "My Body," and "Now Who."

Read More: NBA YoungBoy Seemingly Responds To Trap Lore Ross In New Song

Stream "Decided 2" By NBA Youngboy

These tracks hit hard, offering a taste of the diverse sounds Decided 2 has in store for listeners. They follow in the footsteps of earlier hits like "Heard Of Me" and "Testimony," building anticipation for what the full album brings. Youngboy isn't just back; he's back with a musical arsenal, ready to leave a lasting mark on the hip-hop scene in 2023. Additionally, he's already setting the tone for 2024, proving he's not letting up any time soon.

Adding to the excitement, Youngboy didn't just focus on the music – he gave us visuals too. An accompanying music video for "Deep Down" has previously dropped, providing a dynamic and immersive experience for fans. NBA Youngboy is not only showcasing his artistic evolution but also his narrative in the ever-changing world of hip-hop. What do you think of the new album? Are you excited for more new music from NBA Youngboy? Let us know your thoughts on HNHH!

Tracklist:

"Free Sex" "Wrong" "Bop" "My Address Public" "Life N Glory" "Came A Long Way" "Better Than Ever" (with Rod Wave) "Play With Us" "Now Who" "My Body" "I'm A Demon" "Choppa Gizzle" "Bigger & Better" "Guitar Hero" "Deep Down" "Guapi" "Freestyle" "Don't Hurt Me"

Read More: NBA YoungBoy Posts Apparent Threat On His IG Story