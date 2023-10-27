NBA Youngboy Announces 4th New Album Of 2023

After taking just a few months off of releasing new albums Youngboy is already back.

After a prolific burst of creativity earlier this year that resulted in three new album, NBA Youngboy has been relatively quiet in recent months. Quiet by his standards at least as he's released a handful of new singles in the mean time. Now he's officially announced a new album and fans won't have to wait long to hear it. Decided 2, a sequel to his 2018 album Decided is dropping on November 10.

Youngboy also treated fans to a pretty substantial taste of the new record, sharing three brand new singles overnight. "Deep Down," "My Body," and "Now Who" are all out right now. That follows the release of singles like "Heard Of Me" and "Testimony" which came out in the past few weeks. Youngboy also released an accompanying music video for the song "Deep Down" last night. The video has already racked up more than 400k views in just 12 hours. Watch the full music video below.

NBA Youngboy's "Decided 2" Coming Soon

Increasingly, Youngbody has been sharing more and more cryptic messages to social media this year. Most recently he took to his Instagram story to share a message that fans still haven't completely deciphered. "You might lose your life taking things personal," he posted, though it's unclear who or what he was talking about directly.

Some fans suggested that he may be talking about either Drake or J. Cole. Both have reportedly made disses aimed at Youngboy on recently released material. It's not all that surprising then that many fans went in that direction when trying to interpret a number of recent vague statements Youngboy made on Instagram. He delivered a profanity-laced response on his story just a few hours after Drake dropped the track "8am In Charlotte" just days before the record arrived. What do you think of NBA Youngboy announcing his 4th new album of this year alone? Let us know in the comment section below.

