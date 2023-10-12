NBA YoungBoy Posts Apparent Threat On His IG Story

NBA YoungBoy recently hopped on his Instagram Story, sharing a cryptic message with followers. "You might lose your life taking things personal," the performer wrote. It's unclear what exactly the 23-year-old meant by this, however, some fans think it could be a threat. Obviously, nobody really knows who the message was targeted at, but of course, followers have some ideas.

Firstly, several listeners thought Drake dissed NBA YoungBoy on "8AM In Charlotte" from his new album For All The Dogs. Shortly after the song was released, YB shared some angry messages on his IG Story, which some suspected was his response. "Try again bitch a*s n***a," he wrote only hours after the drop. "And stop sucking that boy d*ck he know I'm gone cutthroat the f*ck out. Record my d*ck n***a, you a hoe."

NBA YoungBoy's Cryptic Message

At the end of last month, J. Cole also made headlines for his new track with Lil Yachty, "The Secret Recipe." YB had gone in on various rappers with his track "F*ck The Industry Pt. 2" back in May, claiming that J. Cole promised him a feature that never panned out. Listeners speculated that J. Cole responded to the diss on his track with Yachty, rapping, “Incomin’ call, press the button, the one that say accept/ He FaceTime to ask for a feature and saw the face of death.”

Despite rumors that this was a direct shot at YB, J. Cole's manager denies the bars being for him. The rapper also addressed the beef speculation on his new track with Drake, "First Person Shooter." In the track, he claims that if he has beef with someone he'll let them know personally, instead of just dropping hints in songs. What do you think of NBA YoungBoy's recent Instagram Story? Who do you think it was for? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on NBA YoungBoy.

