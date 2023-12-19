NBA YoungBoy House Arrest Modification Grant Will Hopefully Improve His Mental Health

After much-failed petitioning over the past few years, NBA YoungBoy's legal team finally secured him a legal win yesterday (December 18). As XXL reports, legal documents confirm that Judge Shelly D. Dick is permitting the 24-year-old to leave his home for medical appointments going forward. Previously, YB was restricted to receiving treatment on his Utah property. After advocating for his crippling mental health, he now has at least a few of his rights back. "The defendant is restricted to 24-hour a day lock-down at his residence except for medical appointments and court appearances or other activities specifically approved in advance by the Defendant’s pretrial supervision officer," this week's ruling states.

It's still a win for the father of eleven. However, Judge Dick did deny him partaking in other activities related to his employment without first seeking court approval. Back in November, the court felt the same way about allowing YoungBoy permission to leave his home at all. "The United States fails to see how the defendant's current conditions of pre-trial release prohibit him from seeking and obtaining mental health treatment," Assistant US Attorney William K. Morris said at the time.

NBA YoungBoy Grows Restless in his Utah Home

The controversial star has been on house arrest since 2021 when he was taken into custody in his home state. At the time, police uncovered multiple guns and drugs on the set of a music video. This landed Kentrell Gaulden in a world of trouble with the authorities. It hasn't been easy, but this time alone to reflect has certainly been a maturing influence in his life.

NBA YoungBoy is growing restless in the walls of his beautiful home, but thankfully, there's now light at the end of the tunnel for the Louisana native. Ahead of the holiday season, he was finally given a trial date in his 2021 federal gun case. Read when we can expect to see YB in court at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

