NBA YoungBoy Finally Lands Trial Date In Gun Case

NBA YoungBoy will officially be standing trial in his long-standing gun case in July 2024, according to court documents obtained by AllHipHop. The notice went out on December 13. YoungBoy has been on house arrest in Utah while awaiting trial since his 2020 arrest for federal firearms charges.

“Trial (jury) in this matter is hereby assigned for Monday, July 15, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. through Friday, July 25, 2024, in Courtroom 3 before Chief District Judge Shelly D. Dick,” the notice read. “Pretrial Conference is set for Tuesday, June 26, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. in chambers before Chief District Judge Shelly D. Dick.”

NBA YoungBoy Performs At Day N Night Festival

ANAHEIM, CA - SEPTEMBER 10: Rapper Youngboy performs onstage during the Day N. Night Festival at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 10, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

The arrival of a trial date comes following YoungBoy and his team's request that the terms of his house arrest be relaxed. They cited his worsening mental health as well as difficulty producing music. "Being confined to his home and unable to complete his employment obligations has led to great anxiety, depression, loss of weight, and sleep. Mr. Gaulden [NBA YoungBoy] has been visibly stressed and has expressed concern and loss of hope that he will be able to return to his contracted employment obligation,” his lawyers said. They added that his sales have "suffered" due to his "limited ability to produce quality recordings." They also added that he's already "exhausted all his options for recording in his home with a very limited production crew.”

In response, prosecutors argued that the request was not specific enough about the details of working in outside studios. "Where are the studios? Who is allowed there? Will individuals that are not allowed at his home be present at the studios? How many people will be at the studios?" were among the questions they raised. The judge has not ruled on that request yet. Be on the lookout for further updates on NBA YoungBoy's case on HotNewHipHop.

