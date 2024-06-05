Ice Spice Announces World Tour In Support Of New Album, "Y2K!"

Ice Spice is performing across the globe this summer.

When Spice shared the tour announcement news on Instagram, many fans in the comments section complained that they haven't heard the new album yet. "I don’t even know any of the lyrics nor songs on the album how I’m supposed to know if I wanna go or not," one top reply reads. Her album will be dropping on July 26th. Tickets for the tour will be going on sale this Friday. Check out the full schedule below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ice Spice on HotNewHipHop.

The Y2K! World Tour will see Spice travel to Switzerland, Belgium, the United Kingdom, and more European stops before returning to North America for shows in Washington D.C., Chicago, Toronto, New York City, and more. The tour kicks off on July 4th in Roskilde, Denmark at the Roskilde Festival. Cash Cobain will be joining her on the road.

Ice Spice will be traveling across the globe over the summer in support of her upcoming album, Y2K! She announced the highly-anticipated project, as well as the tour, in posts on Instagram, on Wednesday. She previously shared the singles, "Think U The Sh*t (Fart)" and " Gimmie A Light ," earlier this year.

