Ice Spice Announces World Tour In Support Of New Album, "Y2K!"

Ice Spice will be traveling across the globe over the summer in support of her upcoming album, Y2K! She announced the highly-anticipated project, as well as the tour, in posts on Instagram, on Wednesday. She previously shared the singles, "Think U The Sh*t (Fart)" and "Gimmie A Light," earlier this year.
The Y2K! World Tour will see Spice travel to Switzerland, Belgium, the United Kingdom, and more European stops before returning to North America for shows in Washington D.C., Chicago, Toronto, New York City, and more. The tour kicks off on July 4th in Roskilde, Denmark at the Roskilde Festival. Cash Cobain will be joining her on the road.
Ice Spice Performs During Coachella
When Spice shared the tour announcement news on Instagram, many fans in the comments section complained that they haven't heard the new album yet. "I don’t even know any of the lyrics nor songs on the album how I’m supposed to know if I wanna go or not," one top reply reads. Her album will be dropping on July 26th. Tickets for the tour will be going on sale this Friday. Check out the full schedule below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ice Spice on HotNewHipHop.
ICE SPICE: Y2K! WORLD TOUR 2024 DATES:
- Thu Jul 04 – Roskilde, Denmark – Roskilde Festival^*
- Fri Jul 05 – Gdynia, Poland – Open’er Festival^*
- Sun Jul 07 – Vienna, Austria – Rolling Loud Europe^
- Thu Jul 11 – Costinesti, Romania – Beach, Please! Festival^*
- Fri Jul 12 – London, UK – Wireless Festival^
- Sat Jul 13 – Frauenfeld, Switzerland – Openair Frauenfeld^*
- Thu Jul 18 – Dour, Belgium – Dour Festival^*
- Tue Jul 30 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
- Thu Aug 01 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater
- Fri Aug 02 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
- Sun Aug 04 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- Tue Aug 06 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17
- Fri Aug 09 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
- Sun Aug 11 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
- Tue Aug 13 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
- Wed Aug 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory
- Sat Aug 17 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
- Mon Aug 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
- Wed Aug 21 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater *
- Fri Aug 23 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
- Sun Aug 25 – Dallas, TX –The Factory Deep Ellum
- Mon Aug 26 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
- Wed Aug 28 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
- Sat Aug 31 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
*Non Live Nation Date
^Festival Date
