Ice Spice Tantalizes Fans With Thirst Traps From Dubai Vacation

The rapper has been quiet for a while.

Ice Spice has been quiet on the music front since dropping her debut album in July. She has been plenty busy, however. The rapper has been touring the world, and keeping fans updated on her exploits via IG. She makes sure to post photos from each of her stops. Her latest batch of photos, has stood out from the rest. Ice Spice decided to turn up the heat during her recent stop in Dubai. She posted a ton of eye catching photos, and fans and artists alike flocked to the comment section with praise.

Ice Spice posted a dozen photos from her stay in Dubai. Some of them including her riding dirt bikes and partying, while others saw her holding a baby tiger. But it was the thirst traps that definitely garnered her the most praise. "Cute, sexy, c**ty," Saweetie wrote in the comments. Tons of superstar artists also liked the post, including Tyga, GloRilla, Camilla Cabello and SZA. The glowing attention is a positive change of pace for Ice Spice, who has been the subject of intense scrutiny throughout 2024. Her album, Y2K, was considered a major disappointment in terms of sales.

Ice Spice's Post Was Liked By Several Rap Peers

The album only sold 28K in its first week, which led to widespread debate as to whether Ice Spice was the star that many touted her to be. She clapped back at the haters following the album's release, and made it clear she was proud of her sales. She also correctly pointed out that the album was sold more than her debut EP. "Thank u to everyone who supported me then & thank u to all the new supporters," she tweeted. "WORLD TOUR been so fun that these numbers are cool but b*tch u should of seen that Boston CROWD last night."