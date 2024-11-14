Ice Spice Joins The Gaming World As "Fortnite" Playable Character With Skins, Zones & Weapons

BYGabriel Bras Nevares137 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Desert Sun
Ice Spice performs in the Mojave tent at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 13, 2024. © Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
You can now play as the rap princess in the Battle Royale's Chapter 2 Remix.

Ice Spice is one of a couple of rappers joining Fortnite Battle Royale's Chapter 2 remix, with Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Juice WRLD coming soon with their own playable skins, map zones, challenges, weapons, and much more. But the Bronx femcee is keeping things going as of Thursday (November 14) after Tha Doggfather kicked them off. The in-game location Shark Island is now Ice Isle, and its abandoned shopping mall is now covered in a Y2K! aesthetic. Her Grappler and Rifle are now available along with two skins based on her "Deli" and "Fisherrr (Remix)" music video outfits, respectively.

"I’m most excited to see how happy my fans are that they get to use my skins and just grateful to stand next to icons," Ice Spice stated to Billboard. "I have a bunch of younger siblings that play the game and [I] also get to have big sister cool points." "Not yet," the "In Ha Mood" rapper answered when asked if she had the chance to try her in-game contributions out. "But I am excited to as soon as I wrap up tour. She’s super cute and I love her looks. [...] I grew up playing on consoles like the Wii and Nintendo. I’m obviously a huge Super Mario fan." Check out gameplay footage of these new drops down below.

Read More: Ice Spice Transforms Into A Playboy Bunny For Halloween Performance

Ice Spice's Fortnite Debut

Of course, we know that Ice Spice is a big media consumer and a fan of all things style, so this Fortnite collab and the skins for it should come as no surprise. In fact, she often fuses these interests in other ways that go beyond the video game world, showing love to an iconic '90s movie for her Halloween costume.

As such, seeing Ice Spice switch things up for this Fortnite team-up is a treat, and we wonder what else she has in store. With evolving looks and new fashion choices, her closet and style repertoire could probably make for more than a few skins for the video game. But what players care about most is the actual in-game experience. Let's see how Ice Isle and the other gameplay elements stack up.

Read More: Ice Spice Is Overjoyed With Herself For Doing Her First Pull-Up Amid Weight Transformation

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...