Ice Spice Joins The Gaming World As "Fortnite" Playable Character With Skins, Zones & Weapons

You can now play as the rap princess in the Battle Royale's Chapter 2 Remix.

Ice Spice is one of a couple of rappers joining Fortnite Battle Royale's Chapter 2 remix, with Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Juice WRLD coming soon with their own playable skins, map zones, challenges, weapons, and much more. But the Bronx femcee is keeping things going as of Thursday (November 14) after Tha Doggfather kicked them off. The in-game location Shark Island is now Ice Isle, and its abandoned shopping mall is now covered in a Y2K! aesthetic. Her Grappler and Rifle are now available along with two skins based on her "Deli" and "Fisherrr (Remix)" music video outfits, respectively.

"I’m most excited to see how happy my fans are that they get to use my skins and just grateful to stand next to icons," Ice Spice stated to Billboard. "I have a bunch of younger siblings that play the game and [I] also get to have big sister cool points." "Not yet," the "In Ha Mood" rapper answered when asked if she had the chance to try her in-game contributions out. "But I am excited to as soon as I wrap up tour. She’s super cute and I love her looks. [...] I grew up playing on consoles like the Wii and Nintendo. I’m obviously a huge Super Mario fan." Check out gameplay footage of these new drops down below.

Ice Spice's Fortnite Debut

Of course, we know that Ice Spice is a big media consumer and a fan of all things style, so this Fortnite collab and the skins for it should come as no surprise. In fact, she often fuses these interests in other ways that go beyond the video game world, showing love to an iconic '90s movie for her Halloween costume.