Ice Spice Fans Are Worried About Her Weight Loss After Her Latest Instagram Post

Some fans think she's going a bit too far.

Earlier this year, Ice Spice turned heads by sharing her fitness journey online and showing off her weight loss for fans, a move that many applauded her for. However, despite this support, there are also plenty of folks on the Internet who expressed more concern with each new update, suggesting that things are going too far. That's especially the case for her latest Instagram post, in which she shows off just how skinny her belly is. As you can see in the replies under the Twitter post down below, a lot of people cracked jokes about this and made note of how extreme they view this transformation as.

Regardless, we're sure that Ice Spice will continue to develop her fitness journey as she sees fit, as she's very proud of her progress and work so far. Maybe all the social media noise will eventually turn too loud to ignore, but there's a whole lot of other criticisms and online narratives that probably take precedent before this. After all, she continues to face backlash and hate for her musical career moves and for her public image and branding.

Ice Spice's Latest Instagram Post

But even in that sense, Ice Spice continues to draw eyes to her, as she recently proved with some viral thirst trap pics from her recent Dubai visit. At the end of the day, all that negative attention and engagement translates into the same numbers and buzz that she benefits from in more positive ways. As such, haters always have a hard time truly translating their disdain into effective, relevant, or worthwhile campaigns. It'll take a lot more than some Internet hate to bring the Bronx femcee down, and without a statement from her on fans' discussion, we can assume she doesn't care about any weight loss assumptions.

Meanwhile, Ice Spice is also expanding her crossover appeal, joining the long list of rappers who collaborated with Fortnite. She, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Juice WRLD were a part of the video game's "Chapter 2: Remix" expansion update, with unique skins, zones, and weapons for players. Spice has earned the leisure to work on herself and for herself, and if you're complaining about her transformation, there's always her virtual version.

