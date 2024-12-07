Ice Spice Has A Hilarious Response To Trolls Hating On Her Weight Loss

It's Spice versus the neckbeards.

Ice Spice has undergone a pretty dramatic fitness journey as of late, and has taken to social media quite often to show off her weight loss in recent months. Of course, a lot of fans expressed their support for her mission to work on herself, whereas others shared more critical perspectives of her transformation. Folks accused the Bronx femcee of using Ozempic or just hated on her new physique. However, it's clear that she doesn't put much stock into these troll takes, or at least, she has a lot of energy to respond in kind. The "Think U The S**t" hitmaker seemed to clap back via a recent Instagram post.

Specifically, it's a meme of a grossed-out Spongebob saying "she mid bro," seemingly commenting on the types of people who criticize Ice Spice's looks. There's nothing like a good meme to rally fans over to your side and engage in some Internet banter in the process. Still, some fan concern could come from more earnest corners, not the blind negativity that she seems to have a particular issue with. But if that were the case, then Spice isn't responding to that genuine worry just yet.

Ice Spice Isn't Worried About Folks Hating On Her Weight Loss

Maybe she will one day, but given just how much hate she has to deal with online for much more important reasons, she probably has other priorities in mind. Ice Spice has a big career to sustain and nurture, whether that's through new music or through extracurricular ventures such as her Fortnite collab. While she did receive a lot of negative criticism this year for her musical output, it was also still a massive year for her, and certainly not one that she can't follow up more explosively in 2025.

Nevertheless, only time will tell if Ice Spice's star is starting to fade or if it's just now catching its spark. In either case, she will probably continue to ward the haters off and use all the negative attention towards her to her advantage. Sadly, a lot of female rappers have to adopt this strategy to get to the real meat of criticism towards them, not the misogynistic and close-minded perspective that usually overwhelms their online presences.