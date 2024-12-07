Ice Spice Has A Hilarious Response To Trolls Hating On Her Weight Loss

BYGabriel Bras Nevares261 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DJ Khaled's We The Best Golf Tournament Welcome Reception
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 04: Ice Spice and DJ Khaled attends DJ Khaled's We The Best Golf Tournament Welcome Reception at Casadonna on December 04, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Julia Beverly/WireImage/Getty Images)
It's Spice versus the neckbeards.

Ice Spice has undergone a pretty dramatic fitness journey as of late, and has taken to social media quite often to show off her weight loss in recent months. Of course, a lot of fans expressed their support for her mission to work on herself, whereas others shared more critical perspectives of her transformation. Folks accused the Bronx femcee of using Ozempic or just hated on her new physique. However, it's clear that she doesn't put much stock into these troll takes, or at least, she has a lot of energy to respond in kind. The "Think U The S**t" hitmaker seemed to clap back via a recent Instagram post.

Specifically, it's a meme of a grossed-out Spongebob saying "she mid bro," seemingly commenting on the types of people who criticize Ice Spice's looks. There's nothing like a good meme to rally fans over to your side and engage in some Internet banter in the process. Still, some fan concern could come from more earnest corners, not the blind negativity that she seems to have a particular issue with. But if that were the case, then Spice isn't responding to that genuine worry just yet.

Read More: Ice Spice Transforms Into A Playboy Bunny For Halloween Performance

Ice Spice Isn't Worried About Folks Hating On Her Weight Loss

Maybe she will one day, but given just how much hate she has to deal with online for much more important reasons, she probably has other priorities in mind. Ice Spice has a big career to sustain and nurture, whether that's through new music or through extracurricular ventures such as her Fortnite collab. While she did receive a lot of negative criticism this year for her musical output, it was also still a massive year for her, and certainly not one that she can't follow up more explosively in 2025.

Nevertheless, only time will tell if Ice Spice's star is starting to fade or if it's just now catching its spark. In either case, she will probably continue to ward the haters off and use all the negative attention towards her to her advantage. Sadly, a lot of female rappers have to adopt this strategy to get to the real meat of criticism towards them, not the misogynistic and close-minded perspective that usually overwhelms their online presences.

Read More: Ice Spice Shocks Fans With Dramatic New Hair Color

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...