Ice Spice Shocks Fans With Dramatic New Hair Color

Ice Spice's new look has fans split.

Yesterday, Ice Spice popped out for the Victoria's Secret fashion show, and shocked fans with a dramatic new look. The "Bikini Bottom" rapper stunned in a sparkly sheer dress and a pair of pink platforms. She ditched her signature orange hairstyle for curly dark hair, which is closer to her natural color. She shared a series of photos from the evening on Instagram recently, sparking mixed reactions from fans.

While some fans are here for NYC rapper's new look, others miss her old style and are demanding that she bring it back. Either way, it looks like Ice Spice was feeling herself. It's unclear at the time of writing whether or not the dark hair was just for the night, or if she plans to stick with it for a while.

Ice Spice Debuts Dark Hair

This isn't the first time fans have seen Ice Spice with dark hair, as she also rocked a short dark hairdo for her Betty Boop Halloween costume last year. She might have sparked some controversy for flashing her hometown crowd onstage, but for the most part, supporters loved the creative costume. She complemented her jet-black hair with a tiny red dress and black heels.

Ice Spice's hairstyle isn't the only thing about her sparking debates these days either. She's also been at the center of rampant rumors that she's using Ozempic. She denied the accusations in August, but they've persisted. According to her, she lost weight only with diet and exercise. “It’s called eating healthy. It’s called being on tour. Like what the hell. Maybe if I was sitting at home all day it’d be easier to stay big," she told fans on Twitter Spaces at the time. What do you think of Ice Spice popping out with dark hair? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.