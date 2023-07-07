Ice Spice recently performed for a massive crowd at the Wireless Festival in London, England on Friday (July 7), and of course had to show how killer her fits were for the occasion. Moreover, in her recent Instagram post, she shared two distinct looks she rocked for the stay, and remarked how jet-lagged she was in the process. The first in the photo dump, which she wore onstage, is a tight black top and a flannel-like beige skirt with fishnets, topped off with her sleek bright orange hair and Balenciagas on her soles. Another fit features her long curls, large white boots, a colorful skirt, and a sheer pink top with an orange bra.

Naturally, the comments filled up with people thirsting for the Bronx MC or just remarking how good she looked. Maybe she got so much London love that she’s more compelled to drop that “Munch” remix with Central Cee she recently revealed was real. Regardless, Ice Spice certainly pleased the crowd with another collab that fortunately saw the light of day- and took over the world. The one and only PinkPanthress popped out to perform their smash hit “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2.”

Ice Spice’s London Slays

In other Ice Spice news, the 23-year-old recently reflected on her relationship with Nicki Minaj in an interview with The Guardian. “She be telling me to learn from her mistakes,” the “Princess Diana” hitmaker remarked. “Just watching her in general, if you pay close enough attention, you gonna see what you should do. I love to talk to her about things that I can’t talk about publicly. It just means so much to be able to have somebody like her.”

Meanwhile, in another interview with Capital XTRA, Spice spoke more about Barb’s work ethic. “She’s so hardworking,” she expressed. “I knew that already, but meeting her in person just like, completely reminded me of that. Being around her showed me that you really gotta hold your ground. You’ve really got to say ‘no’ when it’s time to say ‘no.’ People really listen to her.” With that in mind, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Ice Spice.

