During a recent interview with The Guardian, Ice Spice discussed her “Karma (Remix)” collaborator, Taylor Swift. She explained that the two of them have managed to keep in touch since dropping the hit, revealing that they talk on a regular basis. The “Munch (Feelin’ U)” rapper describes Swift as a great person to work with.

“I was like: ‘You f*ck with my project? Like, what?’” Ice Spice began. “She’s so sweet,” she continued, “I was so obsessed with how humble she was and willing to work. She gives me so much advice — we talk all the time and she’s so funny… But I can’t say what she be telling me.”

(L-R) PinkPantheress and Ice Spice present the Song of the Year award for “Anti-Hero” to Taylor Swift onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Taylor Swift dropped “Karma (Remix)” in May, as part of her album, Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition). The song secured Ice Spice the biggest streaming debut for a female rapper, passing Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl.” Their collaboration stirred up some controversy, however, surrounding Swift’s rumored romance at the time with The 1975’s Matty Healy. He made some cruel remarks about Ice Spice earlier this year, and various social media users accused him of being racist. Some fans also thought the collab was simply a means to “shield” Healy from ongoing scrutiny. Overall, the song has been extremely successful.

In May, Swift described her collaboration with Ice Spice as “one of the most natural things.” “I’m blown away by her,” she said of the rapper, “She is, in my opinion, she is the one to watch.” “Just watching her work ethic and how thoughtfully she approaches her career — she’s like my new favorite artist and I’m so honored that she’s on the song,” she added.

