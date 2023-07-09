Ice Spice recently took to TikTok to share a snippet of an upcoming track. Though the song remains nameless, fans rushed to the comments section to beg her to drop it. She previewed the high-energy track alongside a series of fun photos. The “Munch (Feelin’ U)” rapper is some of the hottest new talent right now, and her fanbase is itching to hear more. Her last release was a collaboration with Nicki Minaj for the Barbie soundtrack, “Barbie World.” She previously worked alongside Nicki on the hit remix of “Princess Diana.”

The 23-year-old also recently shared her funny take on London. During an interview with BBC Radio 1, Ice Spice discussed visiting the city. “I love it here,” she said, “It kind of reminds me of New York a little bit.” When the host says the two cities have similar a culture, she agrees. “And the smell is [similar] too,” the rapper adds, “I think yesterday was garbage day.”

Read More: Ice Spice Seemingly Shades Latto For Stealing Her Style, Performs “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” For The First Time

Ice Spice Teases New Song

Ice Spice teases a new song.

pic.twitter.com/BZvvGa7HkM — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) July 9, 2023

During another recent interview, Ice Spice expressed her love for her “Barbie World” collaborator. She explained that she’s gotten good advice from Nicki, who tells her to learn from the mistakes she’s made in her own career. “I love to talk to her about things that I can’t talk about publicly – it just means so much to be able to have somebody like her,” she explained. Ice Spice went on to say that Nicki also taught her how to speak up for herself. “Being around her showed me that you really gotta hold your ground,” she explained, “You’ve really got to say ‘no’ when it’s time to say ‘no.’”

Last week, Ice Spice also revealed that there’s a remix of her hit song “Munch (Feelin’ U)” floating around. She said that she’ll “probably leak it” at some point, claiming that the remix even features British rapper Central Cee.

Read More: Ice Spice Meets The Ultimate Munch As Thirsty Fan Begs Rapper To Sit On His Face

[Via][Via]